Aaron Beltran: Rapper Chops off Roommate's Penis after Being Lured with Money to Film Video for Social Media Likes

A Spanish rapper is on trial for allegedly chopping off the penis of a British teacher in a deal so the victim could get hits from the gory video on YouTube. According to reports, rapper Aaron Beltran allegedly made a deal with his roommate Andrew Breach and then cut off his penis a 12-inch knife.

The two had struck a deal, wherein Beltran's payment would depend on the number of times a gory video of the amputation was viewed on social media. State prosecutors in Spain want Aaron Beltran be jailed for long period if he is found guilty of a crime of wounding a person with a knife.

Absurd Deal

The extraordinary deal which led to the amputation in March 2019 was outlined by prosecutor Asunción Losada at a court in Zaragoza, eastern Spain. Beltran allegedly made a deal with Breach, an Oxford-educated British teacher, to amputate his manhood. Breach wanted to get popular and agreed to pay a fee depending on how many times the video was shared on YouTube, according to The Independent.

The payout ranged from $240 to a maximum of $3,000, according to the report. Beltran who carried out the gruesome act in March 2019 not faces up to four years and six months in jail.

On the afternoon of March 8, 2019, Beltran and Breach were reportedly boozing. Breach was high on alcohol having already consumed four bottles of white wine. The two struck a deal and Breach then took valium to muster up courage before going through with the amputation.

It's not known who informed police but officers reached a city centre street when they spotted Breach, who worked at a language academy in Zaragoza, bleeding heavily near his home.

Almost Killed

According to a report in The Sun, the indictment against Beltran says: "On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7.15pm when both men were in the victim's bedroom, Andrew tied his pyjama cord round the bottom of his penis to avoid haemorrhaging. The accused, who was sat on a chair in front of him, cut his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife which was never found because the accused got rid of it."

Later, officers recover the Brit's severed organ which was placed in a plastic bag inside the flat before. Breach was rushed to a hospital where the severed organ was re-attached in an emergency operation the same day. The organ is reportedly functioning properly again.

Interestingly, Beltran never pressed any charges on Breach for luring him with money to chop off his penis. Instead, he also waived his right to compensation. Further investigation into the incident revealed that the expat had registered on a social networking app a few weeks earlier to scout for a person who could film him mutilating himself.

One officer said Breach had wanted to sever his penis because he did not feel like he was completely male. "When interviewing the victim in hospital he told us the accused cut off his penis. Breach said he did not feel 100 percent a man and wanted to get rid of his penis," the cop told the court.

Prosecutors admit the amputation was consensual but argue that Beltran still bears criminal responsibility. Breach suffers from gender dysphoria had been claiming that he cut off his own penis but police didn't accept his argument. Beltran, who spent four months in prison before being released on bail, goes by the artistic name Sanatorio del Atico — or Attic Sanatorium.