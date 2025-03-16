911 Call Made after Idaho Quadruple Murders Released as It Reveals Harrowing Aftermath after Caller Found the Bodies [LISTEN]

The fanatic 911 call made hours after the tragic stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has now been released. Officials in Idaho released the emergency call on Friday, linked to the quadruple homicide that took place in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022. Bryan Kohberger, the sole suspect in the murders, was arrested over a month later.

He has been charged with multiple murders but has pleaded not guilty. In the recording, which appears to have been made by someone who was not a resident of the home, a woman can be heard crying uncontrollably. The woman can be heard sobbing and saying, "Something happened in our house."

Distressing 911 Call

The phone is then passed to another person who says, "One of our roommates is passed out, and she was drunk last night, and she's not waking up. They saw some man in their house last night."

A man's voice can also be heard during the call before the dispatcher asks them to stop handing the phone around. The man also told the dispatcher that the woman was not breathing. The call ended soon after as police arrived at the scene.

Kohberger, 30, faces four murder charges in connection with the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kayleen Goncalves. The criminology PhD student was arrested six weeks after the killings and has denied any involvement in the crime.

Authorities identified Kohberger as a suspect after his DNA was found on a brown leather Ka-Bar knife sheath next to Mogen's body at the crime scene.

At the time of the killings, two other roommates, Mortensen and Bethany Funke, shared the three-story house in Moscow with Mogen, Goncalves, and Kernodle. They were inside the home during the attacks but were unharmed.

According to court records Mortensen, whose room was on the second floor, saw a masked man shortly after the murders. She recounted to investigators that she was awakened around 4 a.m. by noises in the house and heard a voice say, "There's someone here."

She also told hearing what sounded like whimpering coming from Kernodle's room, followed by a male voice saying, "It's okay, I'm going to help you."

Mortensen said that she opened her door and looked out three separate times. The third time, she said she saw a man wearing a mask and dressed in black, with "bushy eyebrows," walk past her doorway and move toward the home's sliding back doors.

Defense's Strange Demand

The defense is requesting that the judge block any evidence mentioning "bushy eyebrows" and prevent Mortensen from using that description to identify Kohberger during her testimony at trial.

Prosecutors said that touch DNA found on the knife sheath was linked to the 30-year-old suspect through Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG).

A judge previously entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf, and prosecutors have confirmed they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

During a private hearing in January, Kohberger's legal team tried to have the DNA evidence dismissed, arguing that the use of IGG violated his constitutional rights and that authorities failed to properly document the investigative technique in search warrants.

In February, the judge rejected the defense's motion, allowing prosecutors to present this crucial piece of evidence to the jury. Shortly after the ruling, the defense team underwent a major change, adding attorney Bicka Barlow, a specialist in forensic DNA evidence.

Kohberger's trial is set to begin on August 11 and is expected to extend for over three months.