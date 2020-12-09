As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, scientists and researchers are trying to know more about the deadly disease. Now, a new survey has shown that 90 percent of the people in scores of the poor nations are not going to be given access to the coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year, as er reports.

People's Vaccine, which is an alliance of international groups like Amnesty International and Oxfam, released a report on Wednesday and stated that 67 nations which include North Korea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Myanmar will be able to give vaccines to only one out of every ten people against the deadly virus next year.

COVID-19 Vaccine Global Distribution

The presumption is based on the contracts each surveyed government has got into or is making with the major global vaccine developers. The European Union and 11 nations including the US, UK, Canada that represent 14 percent of the worldwide population have signed deals for around 53 percent of the vaccine products available from the developers leaving a few less affluent nations to resort to the World Health Organization initiative called the COVAX Facility.

Taking into account that five billion US dollars f the public funding got injected into the development of the three major developers, namely, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer, Oxfam urged them to act in the interest of the people worldwide.

Russia was the first nation to register a vaccine named Sputnik V, which raised concerns around the world as the vaccine did not undergo necessary trials. Experts and scientists criticized the decision of registering the vaccine as there was no guarantee about its efficacy but the Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that it was effective and safe. Now, with a number of vaccines on the verge of getting the green signal, it will be interesting to see which one is more effective.