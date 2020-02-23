The 38-year old former mayor of South Bend (Indiana), Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate for the 2020 US Presidential elections. He's among the Democratic front-runners, placed just behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

9-year-old's question for Pete Buttigieg

During his rally at Denver, Colorado, on Saturday night, February 22, the presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was asked a question. "Would you help me tell the world I'm gay too," a young, nine-year-old boy asked. "I want to be brave like you", he added. The young boy, Zachary, was called on stage, with thousands in the audience cheering "love is love".

"Well, I don't think you need a lot of advice from me," he told Zachary. "You seem pretty strong to me. It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay."

"It won't always be easy, but that's okay because you know who you are," Mr Buttigieg further added. "And that's really important because when you know who you are, you have a centre of gravity that can hold you together when all kinds of chaos is happening around you."

"And the last thing I want you to know is even if I can't promise it'll always be easy, I can promise you that I'm going to be rooting for you", the 38-year-old politician told the young boy.

Buttigieg's first rally after Nevada

Saturday's Denver rally was Buttigieg's first, after the Nevada caucuses and he was joined on stage by his husband, Chasten. The couple got married in 2018. Buttigieg recently spoke about homosexuality in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"One of the best things about this campaign has been being able to meet, especially young people who don't always know if their family or their community has a place for them or their country. And being able to insist, the fact that I'm standing here, that, yes you do [have a place]," he said, Voice of America reported. With 50 percent reporting, Pete Buttigieg was in the third place, after Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.