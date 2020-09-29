As the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading worldwide, the deadly virus has infected more than 33.3 million people globally. Now, as per a preliminary study by South Korea, nine in 10 coronavirus cases reported witnessed side effects like fatigue, loss of smell, and psychological after-effects after they recovered from the disease.

The study comes as the death toll due to the virus outbreak crossed one million on Tuesday, a bad milestone that affected the world economy. As per an online survey, 965 recovered coronavirus patients, 879 people, or 91.1 percent responded they were having at least one side effect due to the disease, the KDCA official Kwon Jun Wook mentioned in a briefing.

COVID-19 Side Effects

The fatigue was the most common with 26.2 percent reading, and also difficulty in concentration that had 24.6 percent, Kwon stated. The other side effects were psychological or mental effects and also the loss of taste or smell. Kim Shin Woo, the professor of internal medicine at the Kyungpook National University School of Medicine located in Daegu, sought the comments from the 5,762 patients who recovered in South Korea and 16.7 percent took part in the survey, Kwon said.

As the study was conducted online, for now, the lead researcher Kim is going to publish the study with the detailed analysis, he said. South Korea is currently conducting a different study with some 16 medical organizations on the probable complications of the disease through a proper analysis involving CT scans on the recovered patients next year, Kwon mentioned in the briefing.

The nation confirmed 38 new coronavirus infections by midnight on Monday, for a fifth day of the double-digit increases, taking the countrywide tally to 23,699 cases with more than 400 deaths. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times as it is spreading like wildfire. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021, however, Russia has already registered a vaccine named 'Sputnik V'.