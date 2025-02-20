85-Year-Old Singaporean Man Found Motionless at Ang Mo Kio Flat; Pronounced Dead by SCDF

An 85-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit at Block 327 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Monday, February 17. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Stomp reported that the police were alerted to the unnatural death case at around 7.15 pm. However, the police revealed that the preliminary investigations did not indicate any foul play.

The online portal reported that one of their readers, who goes by the name Chen, alerted it to the incident and said that the man's body was taken away by the police officials.

Chen told Stomp, "I saw DDQ Services cleaning the house on the eighth floor when I passed by.

The police investigations are still going on.

Last month, the police discovered the decomposing bodies of an elderly couple who lived on the 18th floor Housing Board unit in Jurong. The incident was reported by a resident named Lim Chwee Guan who had noticed a strange smell wafting along the corridor of the same floor. The officials said they had died of natural causes.

Government estimates showed that there were 79,000 inhabitants aged 65 and above in Singapore living alone in 2022, a number anticipated to climb with one in four citizens reaching 65 or older by 2030.

The elderly population is comparatively higher in older housing estates like Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, and Toa Payoh. The government has been stepping up its efforts to get Singapore ready for a "super-aged" society, where 21% of the population is 65 years of age or older. Singapore is expected to attain the status in 2026.