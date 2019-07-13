Eight women and one man were arrested during a series of enforcement operations on massage establishments and public entertainment outlets in Singapore on July 10 and 11. Police stated that all these alleged offenders are aged between 29 and 53.

Officers from the Central Police Division carried out this enforcement operation in Jalan Besar, Petain Road, Serangoon Road, Beach Road, Jalan Sultan and Prinsep Street.

The officers detected one unlicensed massage establishment and arrested three women alleged offenders aged between 29 and 42, besides a 39-year-old man for their suspected involvement in drug-related offences.

During the operation, police found a public entertainment outlet which allegedly contravened the licensing conditions.

The officials also arrested five women, aged between 21 and 56, as they have allegedly committed offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Here is the list of penalties for common offences under EFMA.

OFFENCES PUNISHMENT Employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass A fine between $5,000 and $30,000, or imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both. For subsequent convictions, offenders face mandatory imprisonment and a fine between $10,000 and $30,000. Contravening any condition of a work pass A fine up to $10,000, or imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both. Making a false statement or providing false information in any application or renewal of a work pass A fine up to $20,000, or imprisonment for up to 2 years, or both. Receiving money in connection with the employment of a foreign employee A fine up to $30,000, or imprisonment for up to 2 years, or both. Obtaining a work pass for a foreign employee for a business that does not exist, or is not in operation or does not require the employment of the foreign employee An imprisonment term of 6 months and to a fine not exceeding $6,000. Offenders may also receive caning.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a warning stating that actions will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Massage Establishment Act and the Public Entertainment Act.

"The Police takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those found breaking the law," SPF further added.

Police is still investigating this case.