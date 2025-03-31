8 People Injured, 5 Rushed to Hospital Following Chain Collision Involving 5 Vehicles on Singapore's PIE

Five people were rushed to the hospital following a traffic pile-up involving five vehicles on the PIE on Saturday, March 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were informed about the accident on the PIE towards Tuas just before the Kallang Bahru exit at approximately 3:30 pm.

According to the police, the collision included four vehicles and one taxi.

People who were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital included, 22-year-old female car passenger, a 70-year-old male taxi driver, a 27-year-old male car driver, and two taxi passengers - a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

According to the SCDF, three more individuals were assessed for minor injuries but chose not to be sent to the hospital.

A video of the accident that was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a yellow cab colliding with the rear of a white automobile that is halted behind a grey car that is motionless on the right-most lane of an expressway. Two other cars are also seen to stop abruptly right behind the taxi.

However, the police investigations are still ongoing.