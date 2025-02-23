8 People Hospitalised after Chain Collision Involving 14 Vehicles on Singapore's PIE

Eight people were hospitalised after a traffic pile-up involving 14 vehicles along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday, February 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi after the Jalan Eunos exit and they were notified of the incident at approximately 9:50 pm. According to the authorities, the crash involved eleven cars, two taxis, and one motorcycle.

The SCDF said seven individuals were sent to Changi General Hospital and one to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The cars in the right-most lane of the motorway and the two SCDF ambulances at the scene are seen in a Facebook video of the accident's aftermath.

A red car in the incident looks to have slammed into the road divider, while the car at the far back of the pile-up, as shown in the footage, appears to have suffered the most damage and has its bonnet crumpled.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.