The English Football League made an announcement that eight new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases from the Championship clubs as the European country slowly started to ease the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the EFL said 2,213 players and club staff from the 24 second-tier clubs had been tested in the past week. The eight individuals came from six clubs. All those who have tested positive will now have to self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines.

8 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed From Championship Clubs

There were also four positives from League One (third tier) clubs, the EFL confirmed. The Championship will resume this weekend while the League One season was curtailed, barring the playoffs.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.1 million people globally and claiming the livers of over 443,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)