8 Men Arrested Over Illegal Marine Gas Oil Deal in Singapore

Eight men were arrested on Friday, October 10, after they were allegedly involved in the illicit sale of marine gas oil.

During a routine inspection of a tugboat registered in Singapore in the waters off Tuas, Police Coast Guard officers found that multiple crew members were allegedly involved in the transaction. Three people were arrested.

Five more people were taken into custody after the officers found and stopped a tugboat that was registered in another country.

The marine gas oil, which was valued at approximately S$6,917 (US$5,330), was allegedly stolen by the crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat and sold to the crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat without the company's knowledge, according to preliminary investigations.

The tugboat with a foreign registration was confiscated.

The crew members of the tugboat registered in Singapore were also found to be in possession of 92 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes. After being confiscated, the duty-unpaid cigarettes were reported to Singapore Customs.

On Saturday, October 11, charges of criminal breach of trust by employees will be brought against the three crew members of the tugboat registered in Singapore. They could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine if found guilty.

On Saturday, charges of dishonestly receiving stolen property will be brought against the five crew members of the tugboat registered abroad. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

The Singapore Police Force said, "The police take a serious view of illegal transactions of marine gas oil in Singapore waters."

"The authorities will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."