74-year-old Man Pushed Into the River By Rouge Boys, Gets Saved By Teenage Girls

A 74-year-old pensioner was pushed in to the freezing waters by three rouge teenage boys while he was fishing in the banks of river Mersey in the UK. The boys laughed and fled the scene while the old man was drowning and crying for help.

Just a few seconds after the mishap, two teenage girls Khloe Woods and Ellie Hughes, who were out for a stroll nearby, saw the boys laugh and run while simultaneously hearing a man's scream in the waters.

The girls rushed to the water only to spot the pensioner crying for help. The girls, both aged 14, quickly decided to form a human chain and helped pull the man out of the waters and brought him to safety.

The girls revealed to the DailyMail that the man was bleeding from his nose and was in shock at what just happened to him. The girls confirmed that they were scared for a moment but quickly began working to bring him to safety in the nick of time.

Surprisingly, one of the boys in the group recorded the video showing his friends catapulting the old man in to the river and were heard laughing while filming the act, reported police who are in possession of the footage. A 15-year-old boy was the first to be arrested and is now held in police custody.

The Warrington Police sent out a tweet asking locals to help them nab the other boys who were part of the crime. ''Our investigation continues to identify another boy. If you have any information please get in touch with us on 101,'' the tweet read.

The hero girls, Khloe and Ellie shared their ordeal by saying, ''We just saw the man in the river holding on to a branch. Ellie had hold of me and I reached out and grabbed the man. I was worried that when he let go of the branch, I might lose my grip and he would have gone down the river.''

The girls said they tried to call an ambulance and the man stopped them saying he would just walk back home and revealed in tears that he lost his silver dollar in the waters, which was a prized possession his father had given him while he was young.

The daughter of the man, Jacinta, told MailOnline that her father had ventured out for the first time after a year due to the lockdown and is saddened at how things turned out for him.

Jacinta praised Khloe and Ellie for their bravery and saving her father's life saying she plans to meet them ''for coffee and cakes this weekend'' and say thank you for saving him.