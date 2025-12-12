73-Year-Old Driver Assisting Police After Multiple-Car Crash at Singapore's NEX Carpark

A 73-year-old man is assisting with police investigations after a multi-vehicle accident occurred at the multi-storey carpark of NEX shopping mall on December 6.

The police said that they were informed about the collision, which involved four cars, at about 2.30 pm along Serangoon Central. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at 23 Serangoon Central, the address of the mall.

A 66-year-old male driver and his 60-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Footage posted by an eyewitness on the Facebook page Singapore Roads Accident.com captured the sequence of events.

The video shows a silver car descending a ramp from the third to the second storey of the carpark before crashing into another vehicle. The force of the impact sent the second car veering sharply to its left, where it struck two stationary cars in adjacent parking lots.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.