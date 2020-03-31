Prince Charles got out of self-isolation on Monday, seven days after his diagnosis of coronavirus. The Prince of Wales, aged 71 displayed only mild symptoms. His wife Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested but was not infected with coronavirus, but she too self-isolated.

A Palace official said the prince was in good health and followed government restrictions. "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said to BBC

His seven days of quarantine was spent at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate. Buckingham Palace had stated earlier that the Queen last saw her son on March 12, who was "in good health". Being still unclear how and when the prince came in contact with the virus he has recovered, it was reported that Charles and Camilla did attend a number of social gatherings earlier this month.

Scotland condition

This came after six people died in Scotland due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 47, where the prince was isolated. The total deaths caused by the coronavirus in the UK have reached 1,231 and counting. While the worldwide infected reached more than 737,920 and racing.

Exploratory work was carried out by army to find if Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow could be used as a temporary hospital within two weeks, similar to those in London, Birmingham and Manchester. While screening for bowel, breast and cervical cancer have been paused in order to free up capacity in the health services.

So far more than 19,780 has been confirmed with the coronavirus in the UK, while there are 151 recoveries. The government encouraged medical students and ex-healthcare staff to volunteer in fighting the virus, many would-be offered fixed-term employment. Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said up to 20 percent of the health workforce ultimately has to take time off because of illness.