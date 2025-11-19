7 Motorists to Be Charged Over Separate Accidents That Caused Grievous Injuries in Singapore

Five men and two women, aged between 23 and 68, will be charged in court on Wednesday, November 19, for driving without reasonable consideration, resulting in serious injuries across seven separate accidents.

A total of eight road users — three cyclists, three motorcyclists, one motorcycle pillion rider and one pedestrian — were hurt in the incidents.

The earliest case occurred on August 28, 2024, when a 68-year-old man driving along Hougang Avenue 10 collided with a motorcyclist while making a right turn. The rider suffered grievous injuries.

On November 20, 2024, a 45-year-old female driver hit a cyclist while turning left along Ang Mo Kio Street 43, leaving the cyclist seriously injured.

In January 2025, two accidents took place on consecutive days. On 17 January, a 57-year-old male driver collided with a cyclist while making a right turn along Bedok North Road, causing grievous injuries. The next day, a 43-year-old man struck a pedestrian who was crossing with the green man signal at Ghim Moh Link during a right turn. The pedestrian also sustained serious injuries.

Three more incidents were reported between April and July 2025. On April 17, a 52-year-old man driving along the service road of Block 516A Woodlands Drive 4 hit a motorcyclist while turning right. The rider suffered grievous hurt, and investigations revealed that the driver had previously been convicted of the same offence in 2001.

On May 26, a 23-year-old female motorcyclist collided with a cyclist at Tampines Central 8 while making a right turn, leaving the cyclist seriously injured.

The most recent case involved a 63-year-old male driver who, on July 18, struck a motorcycle on the Bukit Timah Expressway while changing lanes. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, but the pillion rider was grievously hurt. The driver will face charges for both causing grievous hurt and causing hurt due to driving without reasonable consideration.

Under Section 65(3) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, driving without due care or reasonable consideration resulting in grievous hurt carries a penalty of up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. Repeat offenders face enhanced penalties of up to four years' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000, in addition to mandatory disqualification from driving. Offenders who cause hurt under Section 65(4) may be fined up to S$2,500, jailed up to 12 months, or both, with higher penalties for repeat offences.

Traffic Police emphasised that such driving behaviour poses serious risks to all road users. They urged motorists to observe traffic rules at all times and warned that strict enforcement action will continue against errant drivers.