65-Year-Old Van Driver Assisting Police After Series of Crashes Across Central Singapore

A 65-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after a van he was allegedly driving was involved in a series of collisions that damaged multiple vehicles across several locations in central Singapore.

The police said that they were notified to reports of multiple hit-and-run accidents along Towner Road, Serangoon Road and Lavender Street at about 1.35 pm on December 31.

The incidents involved four cars, two vans and two lorries.

The van is believed to have continued travelling before skidding along Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Avenue. The police said the driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Video footage shared on the SGRV Facebook page showed an orange van exiting a carpark even though the barrier was down, before turning onto the road. Another clip circulating on the same page appeared to show the van driving against the flow of traffic and crashing into a stationary car along Lavender Street.

Photographs posted on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page showed the van, by then heavily damaged, appearing to have crashed into a traffic signpost on a pedestrian walkway along Raffles Avenue.

The images showed the driver still conscious, with his head and hand resting on the steering wheel, and the vehicle's windscreen visibly cracked.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over road safety.

According to the latest Traffic Police mid-year report released in August 2025, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, from 3,437 cases in the first six months of 2024 to 3,740 in the corresponding period in 2025.