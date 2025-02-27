6 Singapore Coffee Shops Suspended for Demerit Point Violations, Including Failing to Maintain Clean Toilets

Six coffee shops have been suspended for demerit point violations related to lavatory sanitation in Singapore's Toa Payoh, Balestier, Punggol, Geylang, and Little India.

Based on six different notices from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Al Mubin Restaurant, 27A Coffee Shop, 7 Stars, Teck Wah, Teck Seng, and 1002 Food Court were all given a one-day license suspension on February 21.

Teck Seng and Al Mubin Restaurant were fined $1,100 for three offenses, including failing to keep the toilet clean and in good repair and failing to keep sanitary fixtures in good operating order. They had accrued 12 demerit points in a 12-month period.

Teck Wah, 7 Stars, and 27A Coffee Shop were all fined $1,300 for three infractions, including neglecting to maintain clean and well-maintained restrooms. In a 12-month span, they had each accrued 12 demerit points.

On the other hand, in a 12-month period, 1002 Food Court accrued 14 demerit points and was fined $1,200 for three infractions, including neglecting to keep the toilet clean and in good repair and failing to supply soap and toilet paper.

A coffee shop or restaurant that accrues 12 or more demerit points in a 12-month period may have their license suspended for one, two, or three days, according to SFA. The food authority emphasized that it takes a "serious view of these offences" and encouraged food service owners to always follow proper food and personal hygiene procedures.

SFA said, "This includes engaging only registered food handlers and ensuring upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises (including toilets within)," adding, "SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

Additionally, SFA recommended the public to avoid eating at restaurants with subpar food safety procedures and to report them by calling the SFA Contact Center at 6805 2871 or using the SFA's online feedback form.

Siti Suriani Abdul Majid, Senior Director of Joint Operations Division at SFA, stated in a January 16 forum response to a reader of the Straits Times that beginning April 2020, SFA and the National Environment Agency (NEA) have implemented more stringent sanctions pertaining to toilet cleanliness.

When it comes to toilet cleaning violations, the Environmental Public Health Act stipulates that the maximum fines for a first conviction are $1,000 to $5,000. Additionally, the retail food business license would receive penalty points, which could lead to a suspension later on.

According to Siti, around 900 enforcement actions were brought against coffee shop owners between January 1, 2024, and November 15, 2024, for offenses such as neglecting to keep their restrooms clean, supply hand soap or toilet paper, or keep sanitary equipment in excellent operating order.

Additionally, ten coffee shops were suspended under the points-demerit system for toilet-related violations.

She also encouraged people who use public restrooms to be responsible by cleaning the seats after using them, flushing them completely, keeping the floor dry, and properly disposing of their trash in the designated bins.

"Ultimately, collective action is needed to improve public toilet cleanliness, from good public toilet design to adequate cleaning and maintenance, and responsible use," she told Asia One.