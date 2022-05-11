6 Reasons Why CoinFantasy is a Fantastic Platform for Playing Fantasy Crypto Games

Imagine your favorite league comes up with a fantasy game. It denotes each player with specific values depending on their recent performances. The league gives you a hundred bucks and tells you to pick the best team for the weekend game. There is only one rule: you must choose players from different groups, and their total value must be less than or equal to 100. If the players you choose perform the best during the weekend games, you win a prize. This is the same concept that CoinFantasy follows. The only difference is that you have to pick a lineup of cryptos within the amount you specify before playing the game.

What's in it for you?

CoinFantasy's objective is to gamify the crypto and stock market. It has different categories of games that you can play to earn money. However, don't think of it as gambling. In gambling, you lose your money if you don't win; in CoinFantasy, there's no such thing as losing your money. It's a win-win platform for everyone. You win a game, and you earn rewards. The more you win the higher up in the ranking table. The higher you go, the more NFTs you can mint.

CoinFantasy benefits

1. Zero losses

The best part about CoinFantasy is that it doesn't risk your money. This is a zero-loss platform where you don't lose money even if you don't win. Only if you win will you increase your level and go up the ranking table. Otherwise, your rank doesn't change.

2. Decentralized

This is the first decentralized fantasy game globally for the crypto market. The developers of CoinFantasy had the unique idea to combine fantasy gaming with finance, but they also had to make sure of transaction security. That is why they chose to make it a decentralized platform.

3. Social trading

Once you start leveling up on CoinFantasy, you will get the chance of social trading. In social trading, you can stake in some cryptos that you think will perform the best. Choose your players wisely every time to keep winning consistently.

4. Play-2-earn

If you are unsure how to play the games or what consequences the results may have on your gaming profile, you can try Player vs. House mode. In this mode, you will play against the in-house bot. However, you will still have a chance to improve your rank if you win. In addition, this will allow you to know about different games before you are confident enough to play against a squad or another real player.

5. NFT cards

As mentioned earlier, you can mint rare NFTs if you achieve a high rank on CoinFantasy. Therefore, try to pick a high-performing lineup so that you can win big and level up.

6. Metaverse

CoinFantasy's financial hub on its metaverse will consist of five clubs: Polygon, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana. You can get exclusive access to these clubs if you mint NFTs.

Registering on CoinFantasy can be the best decision if you love online games and want to earn money from crypto. So start picking your lineup now to win big on this platform.