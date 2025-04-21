6 People Rushed to Hospital after Fire Breaks Out at People's Park Complex in Singapore

Six people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at People's Park Complex early on Monday morning, April 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that it was informed about the fire at about 4.35 am.

The SCDF told CNA, "The fire involved cleaning supplies and equipment in a storage area on level 6." The authorities added that the fire was extinguished with the help of a water jet.

According to reports, six people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the police investigation is ongoing.

(Will update the story with more information soon)