An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck near the Taiwanese city of Hualien on Thursday.

No casualties have so far been reported from the tremor some 160 km from the capital Taipei, reports Efe news.

According to the island's Central Weather Bureau, the earthquake occurred at 1.01 p.m., at a depth of 18.8 km.

The quake was followed by three aftershocks of magnitudes 4.1, 3.1 and 3.4 within 45 minutes.

The temblor triggered panic in Taipei and led to dozens of people getting stuck in elevators. A building in the capital city was also left tilted.

Taiwan High Speed Rail and Taipei subway services were interrupted, but no casualties or damages have been reported in Hualien, which was most affected by the tremor.

On February 4, 2018, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hualien, leaving 17 dead and 285 injured.