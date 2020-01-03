Dexus healthcare has announced that the 5th Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit (HPAP) 2020 is expected to be held in Singapore from 16-17 April 2020. It is set to serve as a platform for healthcare professionals and will include talks and discussions from industry experts, technology innovators, companies and market analysts.

HPAP 2020

The event is expected to see the participation of healthcare experts and other stakeholders from countries such as Singapore, South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, and India, among others, and will share findings and developments in the field of healthcare. Workable business models, successful use cases, and future trends are other topics that will be discussed during the two-day summit.

HPAP is set to provide participants with the opportunity to learn about policy regulations, insights from professionals within the field, and the prospects for the growth of the healthcare industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Interactions between government regulators and company representatives, aimed at the development of the industry will also form a part of the summit.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare market

The healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region posted a steady growth last year, with a projected expansion to $486.72 billion. The projected growth of 7.2 percent was achieved due to the expansion of hospitals, medical tourism, and health care.

China, India and other nation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are emerging markets for healthcare industries and present growth opportunities across all segments of the industry. However, the growth of the industry in the APAC region still presents a challenge.

Past Contributors to the HPAP

HPAP has seen the involvement and contribution of various government bodies and healthcare companies in the past. The Ministry of Health, and Labour and Welfare from Japan, the Ministry of Health (Malaysia), Ministry of Public Health(Thailand), and Medical Technology Association of Australia. It has also seen the past participation of companies such as Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Philips.