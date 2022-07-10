58 Russian Soldiers Killed; Ukraine's Missiles Destroy Putin's 4 Ammunition Depots In Kherson Region In Fresh Strikes

Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed that they have killed 58 Russian soldiers and killed 4 Russian ammunition depots in Southern Ukraine. Kyiv's missiles and artillery units conducted two strikes on Russia's command post on Sunday. Field ammunition depots in the area around Chornobaivka have been destroyed by Ukraine.

Russia has lost more than 50 soldiers, claimed Ukraine according to the preliminary investigation. It also revealed that Russia's two Msta-B howitzers, one Zhitel, mobile truck-mounted jamming communication station, three armored vehicles and 12 other vehicles were destroyed.

Russia's three ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast and one in Mykolaiv Oblast were also destroyed.

The Operational Command South said, "The enemy continues to conduct combat actions from occupied positions. Due to the large losses, there has been a significant deterioration of the morale and psychological state of the Russian troops in the Kherson region in the last week," according to Ukrinform.

More to follow

Read more