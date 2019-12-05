A vessel carrying 150 migrants from the Gambia capsized off Mauritania Coast on Wednesday killing at least 58 in the incident said the UN Migration Agency. This route has been used for the movement of migrants from the West African countries to Europe for a very long time. The sinking is being seen as one of the deadliest incidents to happen to migrants who were relocating. The boat was running on low fuel as it drew near to the coast of the Republic of Mauritiana. It was reported by the International Organisation for Migration that the migrants who were travelling in the boat, including women and children, left Gambia on November 27. Several were injured and taken to the hospital during the rescue. 83 people swam to the shore, reports

The IOM said that 83 people swam to shore and the survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou. Mauritanian police forces were immediate in responding to the situation. There was no immediate response from the authorities in the Gambia.

As per the IOM, there has been a large number of migrant displacement from the Gambia to Europe between the years of 2014-2018. Presently, Gambia's economy has been suffering because of the 22-year-long rule by President Yahya Jammeh. Ever since Jammeh went into exile in 2017, European countries have been pushing for the asylum seekers to return to the country.

Fall of Thomas Cook

The collapse of the British travel company Thomas Cook had effected Gambia as well. The devastating decrease in tourism affected the country's economy since tourism constitutes up to 30 percent of the country's GDP. The fall was also seen with a lot of care but there has been no increase in opportunities or other provisions for the youth in the country.