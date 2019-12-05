83 people swam to the shore, reports
The IOM said that 83 people swam to shore and the survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou. Mauritanian police forces were immediate in responding to the situation. There was no immediate response from the authorities in the Gambia.
As per the IOM, there has been a large number of migrant displacement from the Gambia to Europe between the years of 2014-2018. Presently, Gambia's economy has been suffering because of the 22-year-long rule by President Yahya Jammeh. Ever since Jammeh went into exile in 2017, European countries have been pushing for the asylum seekers to return to the country.
Fall of Thomas Cook
The collapse of the British travel company Thomas Cook had effected Gambia as well. The devastating decrease in tourism affected the country's economy since tourism constitutes up to 30 percent of the country's GDP. The fall was also seen with a lot of care but there has been no increase in opportunities or other provisions for the youth in the country.