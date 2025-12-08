57-Year-Old Man to Face Charges for Theft in Dwelling in Singapore

A 57-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of theft in dwelling cases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of theft in dwelling on December 3 at a hawker centre along Old Airport Road, where $20 in cash was stolen from a food and beverage stall, at around 7.20 am.

SPF said, "Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on December 4."

Preliminary findings indicate that the man may be linked to several other similar cases of theft in dwelling.

He is expected to be charged in court under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871, an offence that carries a possible jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police stressed that they take such crimes seriously and remain firm in their commitment to apprehend offenders and ensure they face the full force of the law. Businesses, particularly those located in busy public areas, are also reminded to secure items like tip boxes and cash containers to reduce the risk of opportunistic theft.