56-Year-Old Singaporean Woman Found Dead at Foot of HDB Block in Clementi

A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Clementi on Saturday, June 28.

The police had blocked off a significant section of the walkway adjacent to Block 441A in Clementi Central, according to photos of the scene that were shared on Xiaohongshu.

On Xiaohongshu, a netizen commented that they had noticed the cordon while passing by to buy cake.

Due to the numerous shops, bakeries, and bubble tea establishments, the pedestrian area is typically crowded, but the obstruction made it impossible to navigate.

The images showed members of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and a number of police officers at the scene.

Inquisitive about what had transpired, a sizable crowd of spectators had also assembled.

On Xiaohongshu, another image showed at least two rescue workers on a covered walkway above a cosmetics store.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to questions from MS News by stating that at 10.50 am on Saturday, it received a call for assistance.

At the base of Block 441A Clementi Avenue 3, they discovered a woman lying still.

The SPF said that a SCDF paramedic declared her dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, there is no suspicion of foul play. However, the police investigations are still ongoing.