Singapore Police arrested a 53-year-old woman, who wanted to buy $54 Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 phone on Friday, July 26 after she caused a commotion at the Huawei store in Jem shopping mall.

On Huawei's National Day promotion, the company decided to sell out the new phones with a price range starting from $198 to $54 only for the Singaporeans and permanent residents aged above 50.

The ticket which was issued by Huawei store included a few terms and conditions that include, Present NRIC/ Identity card and this coupon at the point purchase for verification

Limited to two units per customer

This voucher is valid for the handset stated at HUAWEI Jurong Point #B1-31 on 26 July 2019

No extension or refund is allowed

Cash payment is preferred

The police stated that the woman started arguing when she was told by store staff that she did not obtain a ticket, which would allow her to but the phone at the promotional price of $54. But the woman refused to leave the store despite several requests by the manager.

Later, the police were informed about the incident at around 10.25 am on Friday and when they arrived at the Huawei store the woman refused to follow the orders as the officials asked her to leave the premises. As a result, the police arrested her for criminal trespass.

All the 27 stores across Singapore on Friday where people queued for the Huawei's National Day promotion ran out of stock of the phone and police had to be called to manage the disappointed crowd. In a statement, Huawei later apologised for not providing the newly launched phone to all the customers.

The company also stated that "Y6 Pro 2019 handsets have been sold out island-wide and have recorded an unprecedented surge of demand," adding that Huawei thanked all the Singaporeans for their support and "regrets the insufficient supply for the masses."

The company is currently assessing other possibilities to address the situation and will look forward to offering further promotional offers for the people.