50% of Russian Youths Wants To End Ukraine War: Kremlin's Closed Survey Shows Russians Don't Support With Putin's Decision

Fifty percent of Russian youths want to end the war in Ukraine according to a secret survey conducted by the Kremlin. The survey, which has been obtained by Russian media, shows that people in the country are not supporting President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

According to the results of the same poll, in the age group 18-24 years, 56% are in favour of ending the war, and only 19% are in favour of continuing it. Among Russians aged 25â€“34, 43% support the end of the war, 41% the continuation of hostilities, reported Pravda.

The report also added that the respondents were asked: 'Some say that the hostilities in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible. Others believe that hostilities should not be stopped now. Which point of view is closest to your own â€“ the first or the second?' The number of Meduza respondents is unknown.

