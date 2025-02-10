50 Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out in Singapore; No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out in a Housing Board apartment in Punggol early on Sunday, forcing about 50 residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire, which broke out in Block 614B Edgefield Plains, was reported to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at around 12.25 am. It further stated that firemen used a water jet to put out the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom in a third-floor apartment.

The SCDF and the police took the precaution of evacuating about 50 residents. Prior to the SCDF's arrival, five people had evacuated independently.

According to the SCDF, the cause of the fire is being investigated, and no injuries have been reported.

Later in the morning, when the Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News reached the scene, several residents on the third floor were cleaning up along the hallway. The fire had browned the walls and broken the windows of the impacted apartment, which was vacant.

Five people lived in the impacted unit, according to block residents who told reporters that evacuated residents began going back to their houses at around two in the morning.