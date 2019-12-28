The year 2019 was unlike any other year for anyone who keeps a keen interest in technology. Apart from some very high-profile launched and security issues, we saw some very unique and futuristic technologies being introduced in the past year. As the year comes to a close and we head into 2020, we are sure some of these tech firms will become better and bigger in the coming year.

From foldable smartphones to 5G, here's a look at some of the tech introduced in 2019 that will go big in the next year.

5G

Perhaps the smallest term that dominated most headlines in technology websites this year, 5G is undoubtedly one of the best technologies that we got a glimpse of in 2019. The fifth generation of wireless cellular networks began hogging the limelight this year, and some network carriers and hardware manufacturers especially, smartphone makes like Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus went ahead and launched phones capable of supporting 5G speeds.

Of course, the speeds are insane, but 5G didn't become a widespread technology due to limitations in infrastructure. The true potential of the technology was only shown at events and at particular spots. But in the coming year, more manufacturers as well as service providers will jump on the 5G bandwagon, which only means one thing – the technology will become a bigger deal and more people will have access to it, thanks to our most beloved piece of technology, smartphones which will herald the new era of cellular communication and more.

Foldable smartphones

While 5G will become more widespread and common in 2020, another trend in technology that will catch up is that of foldable smartphone. This year we saw Samsung flexing its pixels, with the launch of the first commercially available folding smartphone the beautiful Galaxy Fold. Huawei also announced the Mate X and towards the later half of the year we saw the nostalgic return of the Motorola Razr, but in an all new avatar.

Come 2020 and we will see more of these smartphones and from more manufacturers. Samsung has already teased the Galaxy Fold 2, but we might also see manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo too joining the game. And though the foldable smartphones costed a bomb in 2019, we might see the tech sneak into the mid range next year with the technology becoming more mainstream and with players like Xiaomi joining in.

Wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds are by no means a 2019 tech. They have been around since the original AirPods which were launched in September 2016. But the concept of a truly wireless earbuds that didn't have any neck band and just hung snugly in the ears became a fashion trend and the AirPods' popularity grew ten folds in 2019. So much so that a lot of cheap knock offs started emerging as well. But with Samsung launching it's Galaxy Buds and OnePlus likely to come up with its own truly wireless earbuds, the trend is only going to grow bigger and bigger. In fact, a recent report claims that the AirPods will soon become Apple's third biggest product after the iPhone and the MacBook.

Holographic displays

Now, this is where things get serious. We've been hearing about holographic displays since ages but it still seems to stuff that's limited to sci-fi movies. However, 2020 could change that. We might see holographic displays becoming more mainstream and it's applications can be from anywhere to a business conference table to even a wearable smartwatch.

Super duper fast phone chargers

2019 was the year that will be remembered as the year Apple finally supplied an 18W fast charging adapter with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But 18W is not really that fast, as we saw Oppo and Realme show us what they mean by fast charging by making their VOOC technology Super Vooc and giving them the ability to charge their phones from 0 to 100 in less than 30 minutes. In 2020, some experts believe we may get to see a 80W or 100W mobile charger which could charge in phone from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes or less.

To sum it all up, 2020 is indeed going to be a great year for technology.