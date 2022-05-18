5 Proven Reasons Why Women Authors are Important in Literature

Publishers frequently identify women's literature as a category of writing done by women. Though this is correct, many experts consider such a description reductive. What makes the history of women's writing so fascinating is that it is, in many respects, a new field of study. Due to women's inferior position in a male-dominated society, the heritage of women writing has been largely overlooked. It is relatively uncommon to find literary seminars or anthologies in which women are vastly outnumbered by male writers, if not altogether missing. The burden of women's literature, then, is to define and develop a field of study for a group of people who have been marginalized by history and examine their experiences via their writing. Let us try to solve this issue once and for all: Why women authors are influential in Literature

1. Women have more empathy

They understand who their audiences are - this is one of the essential traits shared by the top copywriters. To comprehend the audience, the author must possess the character quality of empathy. Scientists established that women, on average, had a more empathetic reaction than males. Empathy is the capacity to comprehend and share one's sentiments. When a woman writes for a particular audience, she knows their emotions.

2. Women Put More Effort Into Their Personalities.

"Yeah, right; a woman could never create the characters as Hesse or Dostoevsky did," someone is undoubtedly thinking right now. Yes. She certainly could.

It is not acceptable to compare contemporary writing to ancient literature simply because it is different and intended for a different audience. Comparing today's male authors to today's female writers shows that males are more inclined to get to the point quickly, whereas women will spend more time building the characters.

3. Women Outperform Grammar

They interpret words differently and do better in activities requiring declarative memory. During language activities, females' brain regions responsible for language work harder. Boys rely on distinct brain regions when completing these activities, making language processing more sensory.

4. No Gender Biases

Throughout her activity, Anne Enright stressed that males rarely evaluate books written by women as if they were beneath them. On the other hand, men's books are receiving critical appreciation from all genders.

Literary editors are still stuck in time. Women have difficulty being noticed when there is no need for it. So, if the audience still believes that males are superior writers, remember that centuries-old preconceptions have impacted their beliefs.

5. Women are more likely to consider the big picture.

Let us look at yet another scientific research. This one discovered a significant gender discrepancy in people's life objectives. It was discovered that women have a more significant number of life objectives than males. They are less inclined to pursue possibilities for professional advancement, and they lay less emphasis on power-related aspirations.

What does this mean?

When we apply this study to authors, we may make a reasonable assumption: males perceive writing as a job, whereas women consider it a hobby. As a result, a woman's writing may appear less ambitious, haughty, and snobbish. Additionally, for today's readers, genuine is preferable.

A woman can write enormous blogs and great novels just as well as a male. However, she is less inclined to adopt the opportunist's approach to this work. She is more likely to retain her intuitive excitement for the whole procedure.

Many female authors have proven wrong to the literary critics and audience by publishing relevant books, authors like Shirley Jackson, Margaret Atwood, and Toni Morrison who break the gender barrier.

A rising name among literary critics these days is Emunah La Paz. La Paz's passion for writing and movies led her to work in the movie review sector in 2016, and she has since worked for well-known production firms such as Warner Brothers and Lionsgate. She has authored essays on various subjects, including Bible history and entertainment. She has written reviews for popular films such as Guardians of the Galaxy; Heaven Is For Real, Frozen, and the Good House.

Memoir of a Jaded Woman: Tainted Love was released in November 2016 by La-Paz. In this book, La-Paz convened focus groups of women and investigated marriage and adultery with Bible study, spurred by a friend's problematic marriage. Literary critics described the work as "a collection of angry, funny, and ultimately balanced opinions, including those of numerous males and their girlfriends" by literary critics. La Paz upcoming novel Chocolate Burnout: Chocolate 4 Life set to release in June 2022, will narrate the story of a single African American woman who has given up on romance to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a master- chocolatier.

Conclusion

When it comes to gender inequality in literature, it is time for all of us to take a position. Begin with ourselves. Do we have any biases towards female writers? Do we believe that males are inherently superior? For example, a novel was written by Emunah La Paz; why married men cheat? As a novelist, she looks at a bigger picture and writes eloquently about being closer to society. Choose one from each gender. Choose one whose description appeals to themselves. The audience should read it. Do not be concerned about the author's gender. Read the book. They will be persuaded!