5 People Rushed to Hospital After Multiple-Car Collision in Singapore; Driver Assisting with Police Investigations

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a three-car collision at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4 on Friday morning, April 11.

The police said that a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 43-year-old guy, a 72-year-old male, and a 71-year-old woman were among the injured people. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were all brought to National University Hospital. Two of the men were drivers.

According to the authorities, the older man is assisting in the investigations.

The police said that the collision was reported to them at approximately 6.25 am.

A video, which was uploaded on social media, showed one of the cars had mounted the kerb and crashed into an MRT viaduct pillar, causing its airbags to deploy. There was also a brown car with significant frontal damage and a white car.

There were also a SCDF truck and traffic police policemen in the area.

According to the SCDF, one person was evaluated for minor wounds but refused to be admitted to the hospital.