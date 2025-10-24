5 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Kovan MRT Station in Singapore

Five people were rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident near Kovan MRT station on Friday afternoon, October 24.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, involving six vehicles – which included a bus –, along Upper Serangoon Road at about 4.30 pm.

According to SCDF, five people, aged between 29 and 66, were conscious when they were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Two other people, a male van driver (48 years old) and a male car driver (31 years old), were evaluated for minor wounds but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Three of the five lanes of the road were blocked by oil, glass, and debris around 4:30 pm.

A black car with a damaged hood and bumper was visible close by, and a Go-Ahead Singapore bus had stopped in the leftmost lane.

It could be heard that the bus's passengers were being gently asked to get out.

Around 4:50 pm, two SCDF fire engines and two ambulances arrived.

Several individuals, including the bus driver, were treated on the spot by SCDF paramedics.

One of the collision's drivers, who wished not to be named, said, as quoted by The Straits Times,

"I was driving and suddenly felt someone hit my car from the back," adding, "When I got out of my car, I saw at least three other cars and a bus involved too."

The police investigations are still ongoing.