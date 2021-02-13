As the saying goes 'If love is blind, then why is lingerie so popular?' Well, Valentine's Day is just a day away and along with roses, greetings cards, perfumes and chocolates, lingerie is among the highest selling items during this time of the year and is the best way to spice up for a romantic time.

Several top brands around the globe released limited-edition exclusive lingerie collections for Valentine's Day and we have collated the top 5 and best brands, so you can have a time and moment to remember!

Here are the 5 hottest lingerie brands to spice up your Valentine's Day

1. Agent Provocateur

French lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is known for its unabashed yet provocative intimates and the lingerie giant has released bold collections to explore on Valentine's Day. From red satin knickers with a see through heart shaped cut to little pink hearts embroidery on their bra cups and a never seen before light pink sheer bra with unending layers of details with suspender belts over a corset, Agent Provocateur has won the Valentine's Day collection hands down.

2. Ann Summers

British lingerie giant Ann Summers has never shied away from releasing sultry lingerie and their latest Valentine's Day collection is nothing but eye-popping. The brand has brought the classic 80s 'lace and lingerie' style back with a unique collection of chick intimates that romances the feminine side. Their light purple babydoll with a corset ensemble comes with garter belts and stockings and is a hit in no time. Grab them soon as they're flying off the shelves as the 80s style lingerie collection might never be made again.

3. Dita Von Teese

The stunning Dita Von Teese who is considered the queen of lingerie in the fashion circle, modeled her Valentine's Day lingerie collection looking heavenly divine. The beauty was seen sporting a flame red lace bra set with waist covering garters and light brown stockings and the floral lingerie set is rich in details and design. The luxury lingerie blends well with the Valentine's theme and is a must buy.

4. La Perla

French luxury lingerie brand La Perla released a limited-edition of red, black and powder pink silk and lace delicates for their Valentine's Day collection and the embroidery on the bra cups is elegant, feminine and full of poise. La Perla has been consistently delivering dreamy lingerie for decades and owning a piece of their work is as good as collecting artifacts, as no other brand releases detailing lingerie as they do.

5. Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty is the new entrant in the intimate business line and even came close to trouncing lingerie giant Victoria's Secret. The brand released a series of Valentine's Day collection from bralets to babydolls and sheer sets, and all of them are flying off the shelves in no time. In just a few years of its release, Savage X Fenty stands shoulder-to-shoulder to top lingerie brands across the globe and its fan following is only growing by the day.

Here's wishing everyone a happy, spicy and naughty Valentine's Day!