A gaming laptop is an investment that needs a thorough checking. Specific important factors need to be considered such as the processor, storage on offer, RAM amount, screen resolution, GPU and the amount.

Below are the top five gaming laptops to buy for 2019

1. Razer Blade 15

Known as the world's smallest gaming laptop at 15.6", Razer Blade 15 tops the list. Coming with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics and the option for options for the latest 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, this top player features a full HD display of up to 144Hz with provisions for deep blacks and vibrant colors due to its OLED panel. This lightweight compact and durable 0.70-inch thin device is available in Amazon at $1,600.

2. Dell G5 i5

Performance along with affordability is what Dell G5 i5 carries that is why it is acclaimed as the number one gaming laptop priced under $1000. It comes with a 9th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, two hard drives — a 1TB hard disk drive and a 128GB solid-state drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 1,920 x 1,080 pixels display.

Dell G5 15 is available in Amazon at $793. The only visible flaw is that it is slightly big and heavy.

3. Asus ZenBook 13

Portability is where Asus ZenBook13 majors at topping the list of 13-inch gaming laptops. This powerful, portable gaming pro comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage upgradable to 521 GB.

Asus ZenBook13 is able to handle basic gaming with its Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. Hardcore gamers may need to go for larger options. It is priced at $903.64.

4. Dell G3 17

For immersive gameplay, the 17.3-inch screen could be the way to go. It comes with 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a dual 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.

This 1,920 x 1,080 pixels display could be yours at $847.99.

5. HP Pavillion

This $700 basic gaming able laptop is a fair deal for those would go for a gaming device at an affordable price. HP Pavillion comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.