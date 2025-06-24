46-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Importing, Selling Counterfeit Products in Singapore

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of importing and selling fake goods at improvised booths throughout Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release on Tuesday, June 24, and stated that based on referral and information received from Singapore Customs, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized a "consignment of purported trademark-infringing items and conducted a raid in the vicinity of Pandan Valley."

The SPF said, "During the operation, close to 500 purported trademark-infringing items comprising mostly of handbags and wallets with an estimated street value of more than S$2,700 were seized."

The police investigations are still ongoing.

"Under the Trademarks Act 1998, the offence of importing, selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks carries a fine up to $100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both," the statement added.

The police take intellectual property rights violations very seriously, and they warned the public that selling and distributing fake goods is a serious crime. The police said that they will not hold back from taking firm action against those who take advantage of law-abiding companies and customers.