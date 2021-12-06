4 Success Principles We Can Learn From Entrepreneur Hai Dinho

Life is not always sunshine and rainbows. At some point, every human will face some sort of obstacle that can deviate them from their goals. This is the make it or break it point, can you bounce back from it or will you let it affect you? Today we bring on serial entrepreneur Hai Dinho to discuss the importance of a winning mentality.

1. Firm Self Belief

The adamant self belief that Hai Dinho has for himself is the foundation for his achievements in life. If you examine any star athlete to musical artist - It begins with a vision they hold in their mind, a vision that can't be taken away by anyone. By believing something so strongly about, a sufficient period of time will allow your actions to govern your thoughts. This will eventually translate your vision into reality. This is similar to the law of attraction: that "like attract like" that positive or negative thought and emotions attract positive or negative experiences in like proportions; your thoughts determine your experience.

2. Talk Less And Listen More

Hai Dinho was a student athlete before he went all in on his business. However, one very important attribute that stood out compared to his peers was attention to detail. Dinho said, "I pay attention to every single detail on and off the soccer field. When I'm in a social setting I am very observant. I tend to pay attention to body language, tone of voice, eye contact, oral response, and how they present themselves before I speak".

Dinho picks his words very carefully, following the ratio every human possesses. Two ears, one mouth which goes hand to hand with talking less and listening more.

3. Always Remain A Student

What separates the good from the great, the sheep to the lion? It all comes down to the relentless attitude of wanting to be a student in life. Dinho has always remained a student no matter who he's learning from. It could be an adult or a child that one can learn. The act of being egotistical can be the greatest factor of pulling you back from being the best version of yourself.

4. Recognize Failure As Progress

Most people are afraid of failure, it's humiliating in today's society. Dinho mentioned to us that he actually embraces failure because he looks at it as a lesson he can learn from. Great decisions come from experience, but experience comes from bad decisions.

