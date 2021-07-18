4 People Shot Outside Nationals Park at Washington, DC, During Saturday Night Game

At least four people were shot outside the Nationals Park at Washington, DC, when a Saturday night baseball match was progressing.

The DC Police said two people were shot outside the ballpark and two others were injured in an associated incident. One of the victims, a person who attended the game, was expected to recover, the city authorities said.

The match between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was going on when the chaos erupted. The match was suspended in the wake of the incident. The police said there was no continued threat. The San Diego Padres led the Nationals 8-4 before when the play was suspended.

According to WUSA90, two cars involved in the shootout, which happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street. Among the injured was a woman. Several loud bangs were heard around 9:30 p.m. eye witnesses said.

Videos circulating on social media showed spectators running helter-skelter after the incident.

"A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available," the Washington Nationals team said on its Twitter account.

A day earlier, another shooting at Southeast DC had claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl and injured five other people.

The latest incident of gun violence comes amid a surge in shootings across the country.

"There's too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city, and too many children are being harmed," Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department's executive assistant chief, told NBC News.