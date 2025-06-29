4 People Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Collision Along BKE in Singapore

Four people were rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the BKE on Saturday, June 28 in Singapore.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, which happened in the direction of PIE, after the Bukit Panjang exit at around 7.50 am.

According to police, the chain collision involved two lorries and a van.

Four ambulances were seen lined up on the second lane, ahead of the cars involved in the collision, in a reader-submitted photo of the crash scene to The Straits Times.

The authorities said that a 67-year-old male lorry driver and his three male passengers aged between 29 and 45 were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 30-year-old other male truck driver is helping with the ongoing police inquiries.

The BKE accident happened the day after a 34-year-old man was killed in a collision involving two lorries on the Central Expressway. He was in a truck driven by a 24-year-old man who was arrested for reckless driving that resulted in death.