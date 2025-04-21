4 People Rushed to Hospital after Glass Panel Falls at Singapore's Star Vista Mall

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a glass panel at The Star Vista mall crashed from a height on Sunday morning, April 20.

For the unversed, New Creation Church owns the mall, which is close to the Buona Vista MRT station. The church also uses the space for services.

According to a Star Vista employee who spoke to CNA, the glass piece fell from somewhere between the mall's second and third floors.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported receiving a plea for help at around 11.30 am. Six people were assessed for their injuries at the scene. Though two of them declined, four were admitted to the hospital.

According to Facebook user John Ethan Tong, who was there when the incident occurred, the glass panel collapsed at approximately 10.55 am, right after a morning church service at the mall.

Sharing his experience on Facebook, Tong wrote, "The glass fell from two levels above and shattered directly over the open seating area of HarriAnns Nonya Table."

He also said that "customers were quickly evacuated" following the incident, while the cafe's staff remained behind its counter and were "visibly shocked as the glass landed just in front of them".

"It was a terrifying moment that could have ended very differently," Tong added in the Facebook post.