4 People Injured in Singapore Sports Hub Crash, 2 Freed Using Hydraulic Tools

Four people were rushed to hospital on Wednesday, August 13, after an accident near the Sports Hub in Kallang. Two of them had to be rescued from a car with hydraulic tools.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at the junction of Mountbatten Road and Guillemard Road at about 8 am.

According to SCDF, one person was trapped in the driver's seat of a car while another was found trapped in a rear passenger seat. "SCDF freed the two people using hydraulic rescue equipment," it told CNA.

SCDF added that two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one was taken to Raffles Hospital. Another person was rushed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Four SCDF vehicles and a SCDF ambulance are seen stationary close to a traffic intersection in video footage that was uploaded online but has since been removed.

Near one of the SCDF fire engines, a person is seen on a stretcher.

Officers in uniform are gathered close to the back bumper of a silver car with its boot open at the intersection. Near the left rear passenger seat, other officers are also visible.

A white car with a damaged front bumper is seen parked across the street, and there is plastic debris scattered on the road between the two vehicles.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared a post on its X account at about 8.20 am stating that an accident had occurred on Sims Way and advised the motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 4.