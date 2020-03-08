Health authorities of Saudi Arabia recorded four new cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19 which took the total number of infections to 11, as stated by the country's health ministry on Twitter on Sunday. Riyadh restricted land crossings with neighbouring countries on Saturday to commercial trucks only, adding that passenger arrivals will be limited to three airports in the country.

The dangerous new coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3,500 people around the world. It has also infected more than 100,000 people in over 90 countries in the world. The virus which originated from the Hubei province of China has done most of its damage in mainland China. Other than China, countries like Iran, Italy and South Korea have been the most affected as the virus continues to spread to more countries.

Till now there is no vaccine for the virus and researchers are working day and night to find a cure for COVID-19. The pace at which the virus is currently spreading is quite alarming and in the coming days, it might be officially announced by the WHO as a pandemic.

