4 Nabbed as Singapore Customs Uncovers 3,100 Cartons of Illegal Cigarettes, Seizes 3 Vehicles

Four Malaysian nationals were arrested after Singapore Customs officers uncovered a large cache of duty-unpaid cigarettes during an enforcement operation at the Pasir Laba heavy vehicle carpark on November 13.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 27, Singapore Customs said officers seized about 3,100 cartons of contraband cigarettes, along with three vehicles believed to have been used in the smuggling operation — a prime mover with a bowser attached, a truck and a motorcycle.

The evasion of duty and goods and services tax for the seized items is estimated at S$335,785, authorities said.

According to the statement, the cigarettes were discovered hidden inside the parked bowser and in a nearby forested patch, where the suspects were allegedly repacking the goods into carton boxes.

The four men, aged 20, 21, 30 and 39, were arrested after officers conducted checks on both the vehicle and the forested area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the 30-year-old was allegedly paid to drive the prime mover and bowser from Malaysia into Singapore.

The 39-year-old suspect was believed to have been hired to transport the duty-unpaid cigarettes using the truck and had allegedly enlisted the two younger men to act as lookouts. Singapore Customs said the 21-year-old had been riding the motorcycle to scout the surroundings and ensure the area was clear before the unloading of the contraband.

All four men have been charged, and court proceedings are ongoing, the agency added.