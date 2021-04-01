4 Killed as Gunman Opens Fire in Los Angeles Suburb, Child Among Victims

Four people were killed, including a child, after a gunman opened fire in in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday afternoon. Two other people are reportedly injured in the shooting spree.

The shooting occurred at the suburbs in what appears to be at an Orange office complex which is situated at the southeast of Los Angeles.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, revealed that officers got a call at about 5:30 pm of shots being fired and the first responders rushed to the scene at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue in Orange.

It is reported the officers encountered heavy gunfire by the shooter and the police opened fire striking the shooter and was taken to the hospital. However, the condition of the shooter is not revealed.

Amat revealed that the situation is brought under control and there is no need for further panicking. ''There is no current threat to the public,'' she said.

The shooting occurred at a two-storey office complex that houses a large number of small businesses and a row of big apartment complexes sit across the Lincoln Avenue.

Amat stated that the city never "had a situation like this since the 1997 Caltrans shooting," adding that Orange county is usually quiet.

A local, Nathan Zachary, 18, revealed to the Los Angeles Times that he and his father were busy in the kitchen cooking fried chicken when the shooting happened. The father-son duo ran outside to see what was going on in their neighborhood.

"I couldn't believe it," Zachary said, describing the neighborhood as a safe, really safe area. He continued saying that it's "hard to sleep, unless you know what's going on." He said they watched a number of police personals scan the area while they stood looking at the crime scene in their pyjamas.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, took to Twitter condemning the mindless shooting and killing of innocent people. ''Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight.''

Rep. Katie Porter, who serves in California's 45th congressional district, tweeted that she is saddened by the shootings in Orange county and asked everyone to keep the victims and family members in their prayers. ''I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."