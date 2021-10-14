4 Info Security Tactics Every Business Must Have

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, it is vital to take appropriate steps to protect your company's essential data. If you fail to do so, the results can be catastrophic.

Businesses that fall victim to data breaches can face millions of dollars in losses. In fact, many organizations never recover from a major breach, which can lead them to close down entirely.

While there are dozens of info security solutions available on the market today, it is important to start with the basics.

Below, we have identified 4 info security tactics that every business must have. These tried-and-true approaches to information security can help you avoid falling prey to the next hacker that sets their sights on your data.

1. Document Management

The transition from physical documents to digital variants have made businesses more efficient than ever before and helped to streamline day-to-day operations. But reliance on digital documents presents an entirely new set of challenges.

By storing various records and client data on a digital platform, you make your information susceptible to cyberattacks.

Fortunately, you can reap the benefits of modern technologies while simultaneously maintaining a high level of information security. This is accomplished through the use of document management systems, which are also known as virtual data rooms.

In essence, a virtual data room is a software that is designed specifically for sharing and storing sensitive information.

A VDR gives your team the ability to limit who can access certain files and documents. VDRs are essential to a variety of business processes, but they are especially beneficial when you need to safeguard information related to financial transactions.

Ideally, you should implement a user-friendly and customizable VDR, like the one offered by Caplinked. The Caplinked platform offers superior upload and management capabilities without the need for cumbersome plugins or downloads. It also includes accurate change-tracking functions and seamless document editing, all on one secure platform.

2. Permission Controls

Once you have secured your digital documents and files, you need to ensure that you have adequate permissions controls in place. Permissions are also known as "privileges" or "rights." This term refers to the amount of access that an employee has within your network.

Without permission controls in place, any employee would technically be able to access any data they wanted to see.

Permission controls give you the ability to customize how much access each individual has while they're navigating your network. For instance, employers that serve in the customer service department will need to have access to all consumer information.

Conversely, front-line sales staff may have less comprehensive access to your database because they are tasked with interacting with consumers in a more limited capacity.

By limiting access to your core database, you can reduce the risk of a security breach. Many cyber attacks rely on human error to gain access to sensitive data â€” don't let your organization fall victim!

3. Info Backups

Regular data backups should be a part of every information security strategy. There are several reasons why your organization should perform info backups regularly.

Having backup data files can help to protect your organization from hardware and system failures. While total hardware crashes are rare, they can happen. Do you really want to gamble with your company's irreplaceable data?

Information backups also guard against accidental and intentional file deletions. For instance, an unwitting employee may accidentally delete volumes of consumer data.

When arranging your info backups, make sure to classify your data based on its importance to your company. Mission-critical data should be backed up daily. Less essential files can be backed up weekly or bi-weekly.

4. Mobile Device Encryption and Password Protection Policies

In the age of smartphones and remote working environments, the chances of your employees accessing your network from a mobile device are high. This capability can be a double-edged sword, as it enhances productivity but also exposes your organization to an increased risk of cyberattack.

In order to mitigate these risks, you will need to implement mobile device encryption and password protection policies. Mobile device encryption should be used with smartphones, tablets, and laptops that carry critical data, as these devices can be lost or stolen easily, which could endanger your confidential business data.

Encryption adds another layer of protection to these devices. Full disk encryption (FDE) is a great option, as it encrypts any data stored on the device. Unless someone has the correct authentication key, they will not be able to access your data. Most smart devices already include FDE capabilities that simply need to be enabled by your IT department.

By using the tactics outlined above, you can bolster your information security strategies and protect your valuable data.