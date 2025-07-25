39-Year-Old Man Taken into Custody for Alleged Housebreaking and Theft in Singapore

A 39-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of housebreaking and theft.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday, July 23, that they were informed about a case of housebreaking and theft at a food court along Choa Chu Kang Street 51 where cash amounting to S$2,542 was reportedly stolen.

"In the second case, on July 17, at about 8.00 am, the police were alerted to a case of housebreaking and theft at a coffeeshop along Gangsa Road where cash amounting to S$800 was purportedly stolen," the police added.

According to SPF, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man through extensive ground enquiries and with the help of images from police cameras and CCTVs and arrested him on Tuesday, July 22.

On Friday, July 25, the man will face charges of theft and housebreaking, which are punishable under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine.