MBC fantasy thriller 365: A Year of Defying Fate is left with just two episodes that will reveal the future of webtoon artist Shin Ga Hyun and detective Ji Hyung Hoo. Episodes 21 and 22 revealed a shocking truth about professor Hwang No Seop while episodes 23 and 24 will show him getting ready for another reset.

The finale of this mini-series is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 28, at 10 pm KST and it will reveal in detail the role played by professor Hwang No Seop in the lives of resettlers. The last two episodes will also follow detective turned serial killer Park Sun Ho as he tries to make his final move against Shin Ga Hyun and Ji Hyung Joo.

365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 21 and 22 recap

But before getting into the details of finale episodes, here is a quick recap of penultimate episodes. Episode 21 began with a flashback sequence that revealed the secret plan of Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun to send serial killer Park Sun Ho behind bars. When the detective was at the webtoon artist's house, he found a tracking device placed under her work table. He decided to use that device for gathering evidence against the culprit.

Lee Joon Hye's character asked his friend to provoke the culprit with her words and it worked well. The detective successfully managed to gather evidence against the serial killer and send him behind bars. But the complications related to resetting did not get over with that.

In episode 22, Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun came to know a shocking truth about professor Hwang No Seop. During their investigation about the coffee shop owner, the onscreen couple found out that psychiatrist Lee Shin was not the person behind reset. She just did it for professor Hwang No Seop and the reason for it will be revealed in tonight's episode.

365: A Year of Defying Fate episodes 23 and 24 spoilers, live stream details

The finale of this MBC fantasy thriller will focus on Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun's efforts to find the truth about resettlers. The episode will also feature professor Hwang No Seop getting ready for another reset with two other people. This time around Psychiatrist Lee Shin is unlikely to be a part of the reset because she will be busy with her sick daughter and her health issues.

MBC will air the last two episodes of this crime thriller series on Tuesday night and the viewers can tune in to MBC on TV to watch them. All the episodes of this mini-series will also be available on the official website of MBC.

Watch the finale promo below: