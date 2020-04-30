MBC fantasy thriller 365: A Year of Defying Fate successfully completed its 24-episode run on Tuesday, April 28, with an open ending. The finale took viewers through an emotional roller-coaster of events by featuring several shocking truths about the reset game. The series' followers are now waiting for another set of resettlers in season 2.

Episode 23 of the mini-series focused on the role played by Professor Hwang No Seob in the reset game and episode 24 followed Shin Ga Hyun as she tried to change the fate of Ji Hyung Joo. The finale also featured a secret team-up between detective turned serial killer Park Sun Ho and Yun Ju Sang's character while psychiatrist Lee Shin remained a puppet in the hands of Professor Hwang No Seob.

Song Ji Hyun's betrayal

The finale of the MBC drama even revealed that Dr. Song Ji Hyun did not have much of a role to play in the reset game. She was also a puppet of Yun Ju Sang's character, who was in hopes of meeting her deceased daughter by going back in time for a year. But during her conversation with Lee Shin, she realised that it was impossible to meet a person who died three years back by going back in time for a year.

So, Song Ji Hyun betrayed Professor Hwang No Seob and she shared all the information about him with detective Ji Hyung Joo. Though the detective managed to get an arrest warrant for the evil character, he couldn't send him behind bars due to Park Sun Ho. The serial killer abducted Shin Ga Hyun and threatened the detective. The detective was forced to give up on his plans to arrest the culprits.

A sad ending and a happy reunion

When the finale of 365: A Year of Defying Fate was half way through, it gave viewers an impression of a sad ending. The webtoon artist lost her life towards the end of the reset game and the detective had to go back in time again to bring her back to life. This time around, Ji Hyung Joo became a part of the reset game all by himself and the first thing he did was to send the culprits behind bars.

Lee Jong Hyuk's character then went to meet Shin Ga Hyun without knowing that if she would ever recognise him or not. Though the webtoon artist could not recognise her friend, she surely teamed up with the detective for her popular work. The mini-series wrapped-up its last episode by teasing a happy ending for Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun while hinting at the beginning of a new reset game.

365: A Year of Defying Fate season 2 predictions

Since the show ended by teasing viewers to stay tuned for more, Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun will probably return with another set of resettlers in 365: A Year of Defying Fate season 2.

But the viewership ratings of the show do not really leave any hope for the show's renewal. The television drama began with an average viewership rating of four percent and it witnessed a dip in ratings when the story was half way through. Towards the end of the show, the mini-series recorded 4.5 percent ratings. It means that the television drama did not really see an improvement in ratings.

The renewal of the mini-series will remain a mystery until the cast members or the production team share any details about it. As of now, the broadcasting channel and the producers are tight-lipped about coming up with another season.