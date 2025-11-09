342 People Under Probe for Suspected Involvement in Over 870 Scam Cases in Singapore

A total of 342 people, including 114 women and 228 men aged between 15 and 74, are assisting the police with investigations for their suspected roles in more than 870 scam cases that have cheated victims of over S$6.57 million.

The arrests were made following a two-week operation conducted between October 24 and November 6 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions. The suspects are believed to have acted either as scammers or money mules who facilitated the movement of illicit funds.

The cases involve a wide range of scams, including e-commerce, job, rental, investment, government official impersonation, and friend impersonation scams. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects had helped to transfer or conceal criminal proceeds linked to these fraudulent schemes.

The individuals are being investigated for offences that include cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence. Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Providing payment services without a licence under the Payment Services Act 2019 carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$125,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of scams and will take firm action against anyone found to be involved in such crimes. They also reminded members of the public not to allow others to use their bank accounts or mobile phone lines, warning that anyone whose accounts are linked to criminal activities will be held accountable under the law.