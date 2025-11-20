32-Year-Old Singaporean Man Wanted for Cambodia-Based Scam Syndicate Arrested in Northeastern Thailand

A 32-year-old Singaporean man sought by authorities for his alleged role in a Cambodia-based scam ring has been arrested in Thailand after weeks on the run. The suspect, identified as Eng Sie, was found hiding at his Thai wife's home in Khon Kaen province.

According to Thai police, Eng was taken into custody at a residence in tambon Dong Lan in Si Chompu district, where he had allegedly overstayed his visa. The officers said that he was also the subject of an Interpol red notice for suspected involvement in organised criminal activities.

Pol Lt Col Narongrit Phumphuang, from the Technology Crime Suppression Division's Investigation Division 3, said the arrest followed intelligence indicating that Eng—also known by the alias Brian—had fled to northeastern Thailand to avoid detection. A search warrant issued by the Chum Phae court on November 13 enabled police to move in on the location.

Investigators said Eng is one of 34 individuals wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for allegedly participating in a scam syndicate operating out of Phnom Penh. The group is accused of targeting Singaporean victims by impersonating government officials and coercing them into transferring money.

During questioning, Eng reportedly admitted that he worked as a finance administrator for the operation while based in Cambodia. Police said the syndicate was believed to be run by Singaporean and Malaysian ringleaders. Eng was said to have earned about US$4,000 (130,000 baht) per month for his role.

The scam network identified by Singapore authorities consists of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians. According to reports by CNA, at least three suspects—including Eng and another Singaporean, as well as one Malaysian—have been arrested and are now facing prosecution.

Thai authorities are coordinating with Singaporean police and Interpol as they determine the next steps in the legal process.