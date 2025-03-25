3 People Rushed to Singapore's Khoo Teck Puat Hospital Following Car Collision, Including Jaguar, in Yishun

Three people were injured on Sunday, March 23, due to a three-car collision at Yishun Avenue 2 towards Canberra Link.

Stomp reported that one of its readers, who was named as Violet, informed them about the accident that took place close to the Khatib MRT station. She said, "The first car involved was a Jaguar."

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to Stomp by stating that they were notified of the collision at 7:35 pm.

Two male car drivers, aged 52 and 66, and a 29-year-old male car passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.